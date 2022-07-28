One dog that often features on people’s canine wishlists is the West Highland Terrier – they are an instantly recognisable breed of dog that make loving family pets.

Since the pandemic hit, more of us than ever have welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, with the Kennel Club reporting nearly an eight per cent rise in dog ownership.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about West Highland Terriers.

1. A fine gift During the reign of James VI of Scotland, in the 16th century, the monarch gifted a dozen Scottish White Terriers to the Kingdom of France. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. New arrivals It's believed that white terriers first arrived on UK shores on a ship from the Spanish Armada that was wrecked on the island of Skye in 1588. Their descendents were kept distinct from other native breeds by the Clan Donald. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. A noble lineage The West Highland Terrier we know today is descended from a number of 19th century breeding programmes in Scotland, with Edward Donald Malcolm, 16th Laird of Poltalloch, credited with its creation. He bred from the Poltalloch Terrier, but other related breeds of the time include George Campbell, 8th Duke of Argyll's Roseneath Terrier and Dr Americ Edwin Flaxman's Pittenweem Terriers. Photo: Canva/Getty Image

4. Hunting colours It's said that the Laird of Poltalloch decided on the importance of having a white hunting dog after he mistakenly shot one of his Cairn Terriers, confusing it with a rabbit. Photo: Canva/Getty Images