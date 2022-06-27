Westminster Dog Show Best in Show Winner Trumpet the Bloodhound and his handler Heather Helmer visit the Empire State Building on June 23.

Westminster Dog Show 2022: Here are 17 great pictures of the show as Trumpet becomes the first Bloodhound to win Best in Show

The 146th edition of America’s biggest and most prestigious dog show took place last week, with the winner making a little bit of canine history.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 27th June 2022, 1:05 pm

Taking place at the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, nearly 3,500 dogs took part in the USA’s answer to Britain’s Crufts.

Winners from each breed were then put forward into the best of group competitions, with those seven perfect pooches competing for Best in Show.

The eventual champion was Trumpet the Bloodhound who became the first of his breed to win the grand prize in the history of the event – the second-oldest continuous sporting event in the USA after the Kentucky Derby.

To do so he defeated a French Bulldog, a German Shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier.

And after his win he joined owner Heather Helmer on a trip to the top of the Empire State Building to take in the view and get some pictures taken.

Here are the main winners, and 17 photos of all the canine action.

Best in Show winner: Trumpet (Bloodhound)

Reserve Best in Show: Winston (French Bulldog)

Hound group winner: Trumpet (Bloodhound)

Toy group winner: Hollywood (Maltese)

Non-sporting group winner: Winston (French Bulldog)

Herding group winner: River (German Shepherd)

Sporting group winner: Belle (English Setter)

Working group winner: Striker (Samoyed)

Terrier group winner: MM (Lakeland Terrier)

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are 10 of the best breeds for the more elderly dog owner

These are the 10 of the most popular poodle crossbreed designer dogs

Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

1. Up on high

Westminster Dog Show Best in Show Winner Trumpet the Bloodhound and Heather Helmer enjoy the view from the Empire State Building.

Photo: Roy Rochlin

Photo Sales

2. Cup winner

Heather Heather Helmer and Trumpet the Bloodhound sit in the winners circle after winning Best in Show at the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show at the Lyndhurst Estate.

Photo: Michael M. Santiago

Photo Sales

3. Contestant ready

A Pembroke Welsh Corgi in the Judging Area during the (Hound and Herding) Breed Judging at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Photo Sales

4. A quick comb

Young Choi grooms her Standard Poodle during the (Toy, Terrier and Non-Sporting) Breed Judging at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4