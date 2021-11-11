What events are happening in Fife libraries for Book Week Scotland

OnFife Libraries are running a series of events for Book Week Scotland.

This year’s theme for Book Week Scotland, which runs from November 15 to 21, is celebration, championing the joy of reading and bringing writers in to libraries to celebrate with our communities.

Throughout the week a number of activities are planned at venues across the Kingdom.

Writer and performer Beth Hamilton-Cardus will be running a free storytelling event for families, funded by the Scottish International Storytelling Festival.

Beth will work with children and families to create their own bespoke stories in both a virtual and physical setting.

She’ll work with one family at a time for a 30-minute child-led workshop at the in-person event at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries on Saturday, November 20, in addition to creating video content for families and schools.

The sessions are free, but need to be booked in advance.

Other author events for young people include activities with Slam Poet Champion, MiKo Berry, who will be hosting a free video mini-series on writing and performing poetry; and school events with Jonathan Meres and his new picture book Scaredy Bat and authors Ian Mark (Monster Hunting for Beginners) and Carlie Sorosiak (Roar Like a Lion). These events will largely be delivered online.

However, children in Aberdour, Anstruther, Auchtermuchty, Elie and Kincardine are also being invited to join a Book Week Scotland Mini Reading Challenge.

These libraries were chosen after they had to miss out on the Summer Reading Challenge due to Covid restrictions.

Young readers must borrow and read four books in four weeks – by December 21 – to complete the challenge.

They will then receive a prize and certificate upon completion.

But it’s not just children and young people who are invited to take part in the events dedicated to celebration – adults can join in too.

Funded by the Scottish Book Trust, activities will be held across Fife focusing on the role food and drink play in celebration.

Customers are invited to bring in recipes, memories and photographs of food they would use to mark a special occasion.

This will culminate in an event with Helen Welsh,author of A Life in Mouthfuls.

Yvonne Melville, service development team leader, libraries (adult), said: “Book Week Scotland’s theme of celebration is very fitting as we look to the future post-pandemic.

"Our activities are a blend of online and in-person so that we can share the good times with everyone too.

"We look forward to welcoming children and adults alike to this exciting series of events.”

