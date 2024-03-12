These are the strongmen (and strongwomen) of the dog world.These are the strongmen (and strongwomen) of the dog world.
What's The Strongest Dog? Here are the 10 strongest breeds of adorable dog in the world - including the mighty Rottweiler 🐕

These dog breeds are the muscle-bound heavyweights of the pup world.
By David Hepburn
Published 20th Aug 2021, 10:29 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 11:13 GMT

A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

If you are looking for a pooch that has stamina and strength then there are certain dogs that have been bred to be muscle-bound marvels.

These are the types of dog that can pull a sled loaded with supplies or give the ultimate in canine protection.

Here are the 10 strongest breeds of dog, according to research from the American Kennel Club.

Both one of the world's most ancient breeds and one of the strongest, the Tibetan Mastiff was used to protect homes in the Himalayan region. They have a powerful physique and their bite can apply a remarkable 550 pounds of pressure.

Both one of the world's most ancient breeds and one of the strongest, the Tibetan Mastiff was used to protect homes in the Himalayan region. They have a powerful physique and their bite can apply a remarkable 550 pounds of pressure. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Another dog with a powerful bite, the Kangal is used in its native Turkey as a guardian dog and they are utterly fearless.

Another dog with a powerful bite, the Kangal is used in its native Turkey as a guardian dog and they are utterly fearless. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Similar in appearance to the Siberian Husky, the Alaskan Malamute also shares that breed's strength and endurance. As well as pulling sleds, this breed have also been used to hunt bears and seek out seal blowholes on Alaskan ice sheets.

Similar in appearance to the Siberian Husky, the Alaskan Malamute also shares that breed's strength and endurance. As well as pulling sleds, this breed have also been used to hunt bears and seek out seal blowholes on Alaskan ice sheets. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Rottweiler's immense strength and power has given it a somewhat unjustified reputation for being aggressive. A well-trained Rottweiler can make a gentle and loyal family pet.

The Rottweiler's immense strength and power has given it a somewhat unjustified reputation for being aggressive. A well-trained Rottweiler can make a gentle and loyal family pet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

