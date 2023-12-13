News you can trust since 1871
Winning Dogs: These are the 11 adorable breeds of dog that have won most Crufts Best in Show titles - including the Cocker Spaniel 🐕

If you are looking to enter the world of dog shows then these pups have a long history of success.
By David Hepburn
Published 29th Jul 2021, 11:58 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 16:48 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

If you are looking to get involved in the competitive world of dogs shows, however, there are certain breeds that are tried and tested rosette winners.

Here are the 10 most successful breeds of all time at the world’s greatest dog show – Crufts.

Three breeds have won Crufts on four occasions since the competition was opened to all breeds in 1886 (for five years prior to this, the show was only for terriers). The first is the gorgeous Irish Setter with their eye-catching mahogany red coat.

1. Irish Setter

Three breeds have won Crufts on four occasions since the competition was opened to all breeds in 1886 (for five years prior to this, the show was only for terriers). The first is the gorgeous Irish Setter with their eye-catching mahogany red coat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

If you want the best chance of winning Best in Show then history tells us the English Cocker Spaniels is your best shot. They have won the title on a remarkable seven occasions.

2. English Cocker Spaniel

If you want the best chance of winning Best in Show then history tells us the English Cocker Spaniels is your best shot. They have won the title on a remarkable seven occasions. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The last of the four-time champs is the Welsh Terrier. Sadly this is a dog you will see fairly rarely - it is now classed as a vulnerable native dog breed by the Kennel Club after a steep drop in popularity.

3. Welsh Terrier

The last of the four-time champs is the Welsh Terrier. Sadly this is a dog you will see fairly rarely - it is now classed as a vulnerable native dog breed by the Kennel Club after a steep drop in popularity. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The second Crufts quadruple winner is the Standard Poodle - the largest of the three individual Poodle breeds. With their immaculately-groomed coats, Poodles are perhaps many people's idea of a perfect show dog.

4. Standard Poodle

The second Crufts quadruple winner is the Standard Poodle - the largest of the three individual Poodle breeds. With their immaculately-groomed coats, Poodles are perhaps many people's idea of a perfect show dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

