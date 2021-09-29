Different countries have very different ideas about who constitutes a good puppy name.placeholder image
World and Wonderful Dog Names 2025: Hereare 13 wacky dog names popular around the world - including Lovely

By David Hepburn
Published 29th Sep 2021, 09:34 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 16:43 BST
If you’re poised to get a new puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here are some of the most unusual names that are popular with the global family of dog parents.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership have soared to record levels and around one-in-three UK households now contains at least one pooch.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’re struggling, pet insurance experts Budget Direct have researched the most popular dog names in countries around the world.

Here are 13 of the more unusual names that feature.

Hungarians think that Picur is the perfect moniker for a new female pup.

1. Picur

The parks of Reykjavik are filled with Perias - it's the most popular female dog name in Iceland.

2. Peria

Meggie is the number one name for a girl dog in the Czech Republic.

3. Meggie

Figa is the top choice for female dogs in Poland.

4. Figa

