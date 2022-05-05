Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high. There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to consider before you take the plunge into dog ownership is the sort of lifestyle you lead and the activities you’d like your pet to enjoy with you. Many of us want to be able to take sizeable walks with our pups, but with some dogs the only thing long about the walk will be the amount of time it takes to travel a relatively short distance.

While the likes of Greyhounds and Labrador Retrievers are speedy animals that can run for miles, some breeds enjoy life in the slow lane, barely able to accelerate to jogging pace. Here are the 10 slowest dog breeds that are unlikely to ever become a running buddy.

1. Basset Hound Often struggling to reach speeds of more than 5mph, the Basset Hound will only be motivated to go slightly faster if it picks up a particularly interesting scent. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Chihuahua It's not a case of a lack of energy when it comes to the tiny Chihuahua. Being the smallest dog in the world, even though it may think that it's speeding along, those tiny legs have a limit of around 5-10mph. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Pug Another dog whose small stature means it struggles withy speed is the Pug. Being a brachycephalic (flat faced) dog also means that they are likely to suffer respiratory problems if exercised too much. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Shih Tzu With an average speed of around 6mph, the Shih Tzu is a lover not a runner - far happier curled up on its owner's lap rather than scurrying around the park. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales