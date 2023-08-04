World's Smallest Dogs: 10 of the most popular breeds of adorable toy dog - affectionate, small pups
Dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent last year according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy, or perhaps a rescue dog.
There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to soar in alignment with the huge demand.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.
If you are looking for a dog that is affectionate towards you and enjoys building a bond with it’s owner then take a look at these breeds of dog in the toy dog group.
These are the 10 most popular toy dogs in the UK, according to Kennel Club registrations in 2020.