Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over lockdown in the last two years, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

If you are looking for a furry new addition to your home then choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a quiet dog if you live in a flat, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

But if you have limited space and limited time for long walks you might want to consider a smaller dog – which tend to make loyal and loving companions but are less demanding than their larger cousins.

So, if you’re looking for a dog and want to keep it smal, these are the 10 most diminuative pups out there.

1 . Chihuahua Ranging in size from 0.9-2.7 kg, the Chihuahua is the world's tiniest breed of dog. The smallest dog in history was a Chihuahua named Miracle Milly - she was 3.8 inches tall and weighed less than 0.5 kg. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Toy Poodle The smallest of three sizes of Poddle (the others being Standard and Miniature), a fully-grown Toy Poodle will only weigh 6-7 kg. This breeds rounds out our top five tiniest pups. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Yorkshire Terrier Rarely weighing any more than 3.2 kg, the Yorkshire Terrier is the second smallest breed of dog. Despite their tiny size they make surpisingly effective watch dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Papillon The Papillon's ears are the only large thing about the breed. These dogs grow to be between 3.6-4.5 kg. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales