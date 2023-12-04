These dog breeds are the muscle-bound heavyweights of the pup world.

A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

If you are looking for a pooch that has stamina and strength then there are certain dogs that have been bred to be muscle-bound marvels.

These are the types of dog that can pull a sled loaded with supplies or give the ultimate in canine protection.

Here are the 10 strongest breeds of dog, according to research from the American Kennel Club.

1 . Kangal Another dog with a powerful bite, the Kangal is used in its native Turkey as a guardian dog and they are utterly fearless. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Tibetan Mastiff Both one of the world's most ancient breeds and one of the strongest, the Tibetan Mastiff was used to protect homes in the Himalayan region. They have a powerful physique and their bite can apply a remarkable 550 pounds of pressure. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Siberian Husky If your job is to pull sleds loaded with supplies over miles of frozen arctic wilderness you'll need to be strong. Luckily for the Siberian Husky they have abundant power and stamina. In 1925 Siberian Huskies saved numerous lives by racing a life-saving diphtheria serum to Alaska where there was an outbreak. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Rottweiler The Rottweiler's immense strength and power has given it a somewhat unjustified reputation for being aggressive. A well-trained Rottweiler can make a gentle and loyal family pet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images