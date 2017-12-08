Family festive eco fun at fair

Families around Fife are being invited to enjoy some outdoor festive fun at the Ecology Centre in Kinghorn this weekend.

A Christmas family funday will take place on Sunday from 10am-3pm and everyone’s invited for a good helping of festive activities, stalls and refreshments.

Our Bright Future Apprentices Ben Kirkbride (left) and Jordan McKinney with the calendar

And it will also give visitors the opportunity to see the centre’s new 2018 calendar which is made up from a selection of stunning photographs from around Kinghorn Loch, submitted throughout the year as part of a competition.

With all funds raised going to support the work of the Kinghorn based charity, it’s a great way to help local ecology and bring some nature into your home.

All of the pictures were taken by members of the public, staff or volunteers and feature scenes of flora and fauna from around Kinghorn Loch.

David Stockwell, The Ecology Centre’s general manager, said: “We’re over the moon with this year’s calendar – it really shows the Loch and its inhabitants at their best.

“I think it’d make a great Christmas present, brighten up any room and show how the natural world changes over the months.”

All proceeds from the sale of this calendar, which is priced £6.50 will go directly back into The Ecology Centre to help it continue its charitable work to protect the natural environment and educate the community about its benefits.

As well as the calendars, stallholders will be selling unique handmade gifts and cards, and there will be crafts for the kids to get involved in.

Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society will be singing Christmas carols and there will be hot drinks and cakes available.