Fancy a day out on the water with the RYA?

The RYA’s Push the Boat Out (PTBO) campaign is set to return this May, with four venues in Fife all offering free or low cost, sailing taster sessions next month.

Scotland has embraced the Try Sailing in May Initiative of Push the Boat Out as clubs come together to celebrate their activity with the local communities and to share their love of getting afloat.

Newburgh Sailing Club, St Andrews Sailing Club, Largo Bay Sailing Club and Elie and Earlsferry Sailing Club are all welcoming those with a curiosity about learning to sail or windsurf to experience a local taster session.

Enjoy the freedom of being afloat, the challenge and achievement of learning a new skill and the many new friends you will meet. Meanwhile, youngsters can develop heaps of positive life skills, like confidence, independence and teamwork, which they will take into all other areas of their lives.

RYA Scotland’s Development Manager, Liza Linton commented: “With events taking place throughout the month of May, we know that the public has a great opportunity to undertake safe and enjoyable sailing and windsurfing sessions.

What better way to help showcase our beautiful offerings than through on the water activities with the help of our skilled instructors and volunteers.

Whether you’re a complete novice or a seasoned sailor looking to find out what is available in your local area and get involved this May.”

More info at: at www.rya.org.uk/ptbo.