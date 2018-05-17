Fantastic Beasts star coming to East Neuk

A film star who features in the Fantastic Beasts franchise is coming to the East Neuk to support a fundraising event.

Actor Kevin Guthrie, who stars as Abernathy in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and upcoming sequel The Crimes of Grindelwald, will be appearing at a fundraiser in Anstruther next month, showing his support for a local organisation.

Arncroach and Carnbee Community Development Trust is hosting the event at Dreel Halls on June 22.

Kevin, who has ties to the area, and can trace his family’s roots through the East Neuk more than 300 years, will be giving a brief talk about his career, before introducing his latest film, Edie.

The film stars Sheila Hancock as an elderly woman who embarks on a trip to fulfill her longtime dream of climbing a mountain in the Scottish Highlands – a journey during which she meets Kevin’s character.

A general Q&A with the actor, who has also appeared in Dunkirk, Sunset Song, Whisky Galore, and US TV series The Terror, will then follow.

Kevin rose to prominence when he featured in a starring role in 2013 hit Sunshine on Leith, in which he played a soldier recently returned home to Edinburgh from a tour of duty in Afghanistan.