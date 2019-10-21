Fascinating four-eyed fish are a first for Fife

St Andrews Aquarium is the first in Scotland to welcome a display of rare four-eyed fish.

The shoal of 10 Anableps, which originally come from the rivers of South America, have been transferred to St Andrews from Living Waters at Paignton Zoo in Devon.

The Anableps use their bizarre eyes to see both above and below the water’s surface at the same time. The pupil in each eye is horizontally divided into two parts, giving the impression they have four eyes.

This unusual anatomical anomaly allows the fish to find food at or below the surface and also give it extra protection against predators from above and below.

John Mace, general manager of St Andrews Aquarium, said: “They’re amazing-looking fish and I fully expect they’ll be one of our most popular freshwater species here at the aquarium. They are quite mesmerising to look at and, most unusually, unlike other fish they don’t lay eggs but actually give birth to fully formed fish which is quite rare.

“We’re hopeful that they’ll settle into their new home quickly and we’ll be looking at young Anableps joining the shoal in due course.”

To find out more about St Andrews Aquarium visit the website at www.standrewsaquarium.co.uk