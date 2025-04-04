First impressions of the new H&M Move range - for women that want to look good whilst working out | H&M

I tested out H&M’s new Move activewear and found gym-friendly fashion that’s actually flattering, functional and seriously soft

I recently tried the new H&M Move collection from high-street retailer H&M. The new range fuses style with functionality. Perfect for those who want to look good whilst working out and most importantly feel comfortable and confident too.

Boxy-style sports vest top with DryMove £8.99 and Capri sports leggings with SoftMove £18.99 and Zip-through sports jacket with SoftMove £27.99 | H&M

These are my absolute favourite items from the move collection. If you're looking for something with a pop of color, this is it. The pink is subtle and sophisticated without being too bright.

It’s a great option when I’m in the mood to add some fun to my workout gear, while still keeping things understated. The material is ultra soft and I mean really really soft — its the ultimate in complete luxury athleisure wear at an affordable price.

Sports leggings with SoftMove £27.99 and Light Support Sports bra with SoftMove £18.99 | H&M

The fabric is soft, buttery, and has the perfect amount of stretch. The neutral cream color is chic and not see-through, making it versatile enough to wear for Pilates, running errands, or any activity where looking put-together is important.

Light Support Sports bra with DryMove £15.99 and Yoga cardigan with DryMove £21.99 | H&M

The flattering fit and waistband of the leggings provide tummy control, which is perfect for my workouts. The sports bra offers support without being too tight, making it ideal for low-impact exercises like yoga or Pilates. The athletic vibe of the sleek, deep grey colour feels modern and cosy.

H&M's Move collection is a winner, I love that you can mix and match all the items and they are super soft and comfortable to wear. I might even be inspired to wear them to the gym and workout instead of just popping to the coffee shop. I highly recommended for anyone seeking activewear that looks as good as it feels.

