Festival Of Ideas - what to see in Kirkcaldy this weekend

Kirkcaldy hosts the 2019 Festival Of Ideas this weekend, and it promises to bring lots of visitors to town.

The event, which celebrates the work and influence of our most famous son, Adam Smith, and includes comedy, music, food, drink ... and debate.

Eddie Izzard

Organised by the Adam smith Global Foundation it runs on Friday and Saturday at the Adam Smith Theatre and Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus.

Here’s what to see ...

Friday, March 15, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, Adam Smith Lecture

The man who invented the world wide web comes to town to deliver the annual lecture.

Adam Smith Festival of Ideas: Family fun day 2019

His visit marks the 30th anniversary of the web which transformed almost every aspect of our lives - from work to leisure to retail.

Sir Tim will be joined on stage by his wife, Lady Rosemary Leith, an internet and banking entrepreneur, fellow at Harvard, and non-executive director of YouGov.

Saturday, March 16, The Adam’s Family Fun day, Adam Smith Theatre/Kirkcaldy Galleries

A free afternoon of fun, games and creativity for the family.

Last year’s event went down a storm, and the place was packed, so get in early to enjoy all the fun.

There will be face painting, Gabbi the Clown & balloon modeller, arts and crafts, games, small exhibition, and lots more hands-on activities, with live music in the cafe.

It runs from 10.00am. until 3.00pm

Saturday, March 16, Adam Smith Food & Drink Fair, Fife College, St Brycedale Road.

The town’s fifth annual food and drink event has been re-branded as part of the Festival of Ideas weekend.

It was packed out last year as record numbers poured through the doors to enjoy a day of demonstrations, workshops … and a chance to browse the many stalls featuring the very best in produce from across Scotland.

It’s free, but bring some cash as you will leave with more than a few goodies!

Saturday, March 16, Eddie Izzard, Adam Smith Theatre

Headliners don’t’come any bigger than this – and all tickets to see Eddie on stage were snapped up within days.

But the good news is you can still be there and watch the live stream from within the building.

And, rumour has it, the comedian will pop in and say hello!

An ultra-rare opportunity to see one of our most gifted and innovative performers live on stage in Kirkcaldy.

Tickets for the live stream from the box office or HERE www.onfife.com



Saturday, March 16, Gaels Blue, Adam Smith Theatre

The weekend wraps with a live music set from Kirkcaldy’s finest, the legendary Gales Blue.

They have been entertaining audiences since the 1960s ansd their recent reunions have pulled in bumper crowd as well as raising funds for local charities.

Ticket details from the theatre box office or HERE www.onfife.com