Festive makers market for Fife town cnewtre

The biggest makers market of the year is taking place this Saturday in Kirkcaldy.

The event in the Olympia Arcade runs from 11am until 4pm.

Townsfolk are being invited to pop along and support their local traders and makers while doing some Christmas shopping at the same time. People can fill their Christmas stockings to the max.

There will be a number of unique gifts, special presents and handmade crafts for sale along with textiles, bags, wreaths, gifts, knitwear and much more.

The monthly event hosts a number of different stalls that sell a range of products from arts and crafts to handmade clothing. The market is the brainchild of John Murdoch-Paul, owner of 4eyedimensions, and it has been running very successfully for the past year in the Arcade.

The idea behind it is for the sellers who take part to pay for a table and they keep whatever they make, while the money from the table sales goes towards the fund to upgrade the Arcade.

The original plan was to run it on the same day as the monthly Farmer’s Market in Kirkcaldy so people would support both.