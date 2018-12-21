Festive opening hours for Fife’s leisure centres

Fife’s three largest leisure centres are to remain open between Christmas and New Year to allow people to stay active over the festive season.

Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre, Michael Woods Leisure Centre in Glenrothes, and Carnegie Leisure Centre in Dunfermline, will be open 8 am to 5 pm from Thursday, December 27 to Sunday, December 30.

They will be closed from Monday, December 24 to Wednesday, December 26 and from Monday, December 31 to Wednesday, January 2.

All other leisure centres will close at their normal times on Sunday, December 23 and re-open on Thursday, January 3.

The exception is Duloch Leisure Centre which will close on Saturday, December 22 and re-open on Saturday, January 5, while Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre’s dryside facilities and health suite will re-open on Thursday, January 3, but both swimming pools will remain closed due to essential maintenance and will re-open on Tuesday, January 15 2019.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s ever-popular ‘Quid-a-Kid’ offer for juniors will also be available during the school holidays, allowing youngsters the chance to swim or play request sports and football for just £1.