Few remaining places for East Neuk Dook

Fancy doing something a little different this New Year’s Eve?

The East Neuk Dook 2017 will be taking place on December 31 at 1pm, with the brave participants leaping off Anstruther harbour into the cold waters below.

However, it is all for a good cause, as money is being raised for this year’s charity of choice, the East Neuk First Responders.

There are still a few places remaining, so if you would like to take part contact the organisers through the East Neuk Dook Facebook page or emailing sprocit@hotmail.com. To donate visit Virgin Money Giving and search for East Neuk Dook 2017.