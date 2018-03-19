FIFAB donation to Fife MSP’s coast challenge

A Fife company has sponsored MSP Willie Rennie ahead of his 117-mile run around the coast of Fife.

The North East Fife MSP will be running along the Fife Coastal Path on the Easter Weekend, raising funds for mental health charity SAMH.

FiFe Fabrications (FIFAB), a Glenrothes-based company, donated £250 to the cause.

Mr Rennie said: “I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the team at FIFAB.

“It means that more funds can go directly to fund the efforts of the charity to improve the lot of people with poor mental health.

“I have almost trebled my initial target for funds to raise and am now heading towards £3000. With a few weeks to go there is still time for people to help out on my Just Giving Page.”

Support Willie by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/willie-rennie.