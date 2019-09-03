Fife baker plans 12-metre wall of 1000 doughnuts

Famous Fife bakers, Fisher & Donaldson, are bidding for a world record this weekend.

To mark its 100th anniversary, it is aiming to build the largest ever doughnut wall

It will be 12 metres long and be filled with 1000 doughnuts – and can be seen in the floral marquee at Dundee Flower and Food Festival on Saturday morning.

And if you get in early, you might even get to claim a free doughnut too!

The company, which boasts a royal warrant, is renowned for its traditional baking, most notably its world famous fudge doughnuts.

Baking in Fife, since 1919, the business has been in the hands of the Milne family for a century.

It now operates seven shops and cafes in St.Andrews, Cupar and Dundee.

Ben Milne, company director – and the fifth generation at the helm – said: “We are delighted to have reached 100 years in business in Scotland and would like to thank all our staff and customers, past and present, for their continued support of our family business.

“We wanted to do something exciting and have a bit of fun to celebrate our big birthday, and the world’s largest doughnut wall seemed like the perfect idea.

“The record has never been attempted before, so we are looking forward to setting it, we just need to get baking and make 1,000 doughnuts first!”