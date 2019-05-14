Fife bride sheds eight stone for wedding day

A Fife bride, who wanted to look her best on her wedding day, lost more than eight stone after joining a slimming club.

Emma joined Cadham Slimming World group in Glenrothes and lost eight stone and four pounds.

She said: “When you’re overweight, it can be hard to feel confident as the centre of attention so getting to my target weight for my wedding feels fantastic. To share my special day, and the journey that led to it, with all of my friends and family was truly special.

“When I first stepped through the doors of the group I was nervous. Meeting Louise, my consultant, and the other members really put me at ease though. For the first time, I was in a room full of people that really understood what I was going through.

“The support I’ve had from my group is the driving force behind my weight loss – without their care, compassion and encouragement, I really don’t think I’d be where I am now.”

Emma lost weight by following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan, which allowed her to still eat some of her favourite foods and even enjoy a glass or two of wine.

She continued: “As I lost weight, I even found the confidence to start exercising. I started making small changes such as using the stairs instead of getting the lift.

“Soon I started to notice a difference in what I was able to do but more importantly what I felt like I could do. As I got fitter my confidence rocketed. Before, I’d avoid activity at all costs but now I love it and have even started swimming again which I never felt comfortable in a swimming costume before.

“I have amazing memories of my special day and photos that I can look back on and feel truly proud of myself and what I achieved.”

Louise, who runs the Cadham group, said: “Weddings are a real motivator for people to lose weight. Sadly, lots of people believe that to look and feel fantastic on their big day, they need to starve themselves.

“This isn’t the case and one of the best parts of my job is the look on a new member’s faces when I tell them that they can still tuck into their family favourites.”

The Cadham group meets at Christ’s Kirk church on Tuesdays at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.