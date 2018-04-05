Fife business says big thanks to community after Easter Egg appeal

A local Fife business says it has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the community after it launched an Easter egg appeal.

Ian Johnston, a funeral director who has his business based in Kirkcaldy’s St Clair Street, reached out to residents in the local area asking that they donate as many Easter eggs as they could.

All the eggs that were eventually collected were to be donated to children living in the Gallatown area of the Lang Toun.

He said he was absolutely amazed with the response and when he and his wife Jan visited the Gallatown Community Group and met some of the local youngsters they were able to hand over more eggs than they had ever expected.

Ian said: “Jan and I have been overwhelmed with the support from our friends and the Kirkcaldy public that helped us with the appeal.

“We collected more than 200 eggs for the kids. which is just amazing!”