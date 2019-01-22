Fife butcher and baker wins top sausage roll award

A Levenmouth butcher and baker makes the best sausage roll in Scotland, according to the judges of the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

The 2019 awards came to an exciting conclusion last week as Stuart’s Bakers & Butchers were given the top prize in the sausage roll category.

At the awards, more than 80 butchers and bakers entered over 450 pies, rolls, bridies, savouries, apple pies and more.

Stuart’s also scooped a bronze award on the night for its steak pie.

Keith Stuart of Stuart’s Bakers & Butchers, said: “I am delighted with the result here today, to take the prize for the best sausage roll in the land is a huge honour and we are proud to take our trophy home to share with our team and our customers.

“I am really looking forward to the year ahead and to selling more of our champion pies than ever.”

TV presenter and entrepreneur Carol Smillie, who presented the award, said: “I have announced the sausage roll winner for four years in a row now and I know what it means to win so I am delighted for Keith and for what the year ahead holds.

“But for every winner, they can be proud and I hope they all see business boom as they all enjoy their well-deserved success.”

Ronnie Miles, president of Scottish Bakers, said: “Once again we have brought together the best pies and baked goods in the land and today we can really celebrate the achievement of our hard working butchers and bakers.”