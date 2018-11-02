Fife charity appeals for funding to support family project

A Leven-based charity is searching for funding to continue running a family project which has supported thousands of people in the area.

Fife Gingerbread was awarded £159,000 to keep running its Gateway Project, an early intervention partnership which provides mentoring and learning opportunities to families in Levenmouth with children between P5-S2.

The Gateway operates at all primary schools in Levenmouth, as well as the academy, and runs a number of groups.

However, the funding awarded was a one-off, coming from an economic development fund, and will only keep the project running until March 2019. Fife Gingerbread is now searching for funding to keep the project running beyond then.

“We know we’ve got funding up to March 2019, thanks to the fantastic support we have received from our locally elected members,” Rhona Cunningham, CEO of Fife Gingerbread explained.

“The challenge for us now is to find resources. We appreciate that maybe the Gateway can’t go on the way it does – but what we know for sure is that the service is needed in the area.

“We need to make sure that we bring in funding to ensure the people of Levenmouth continue to get the support they need.”

87 families are currently receiving support through the Gateway, with more than 800 having received help since it was launched.

“This area can’t afford to not have this mechanism here,” Rhona added. “We know it’s a big ask.”