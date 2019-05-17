Fife chef cooks up a storm at Uruguay event

A Fife chef has returned from Uruguay after representing Scotland in a series of mouth-watering events hosted by the British Embassy.

Barry Bryson, who attended Madras College in St Andrews and trained as a chef at Elmwood College in Cupar, is the owner of private event catering company, Cater Edinburgh.

Barry travelled more than 6000 miles to showcase his culinary creativity in front of an audience of over 100 people, including a number of Uruguay’s celebrity chefs and the judges from the Uruguayan edition of TV’s MasterChef.

The British Embassy selected Barry for his unique cooking style and commitment to excellence using seasonal and sustainable ingredients.

Barry cooked up a storm in the kitchen by serving up a variety of dishes designed to showcase the best of British produce with a twist. These dishes include carpaccio of Aberdeen Angus beef with dried lemon, gin-cured salmon, dill-crusted sea bass with beetroot crumble, and treacle tart with an orange and basil salad.

The series of over 12 foodie events was designed to boost British trade in food and drink exports, in line with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affair’s ‘Food is GREAT’ campaign. The campaign aims to showcase the best of British produce to an international audience in a modern and innovative way.

The British Ambassador in Uruguay, Ian Duddy, said: “We’re delighted that Barry has been able to showcase his culinary creativity as part of our latest events series in Uruguay. Our aim is to showcase the best of British produce in a modern and innovative way, as well as increase the positive perceptions of British food and drink. Barry has definitely risen to the challenge to deliver just that.

“We believe that Barry is a great ambassador for Scotland and the rest of the UK. His cooking, passion for produce and commitment to excellence by using seasonal and sustainable ingredients perfectly matches our work with the ‘Food is GREAT’ campaign.”

Barry’s 20-year career includes developing and operating five successful small dining businesses within Scotland’s arts sector, which allowed him to showcase Scottish ingredients and cooking long before it became the norm.

Commenting on his experience cooking for the British Embassy in Uruguay, Barry added: “My time cooking here in Uruguay has been an incredible experience. I’ve been blown away by the quality of the produce here. I could not have been made more welcome by everyone at the British Embassy here in Montevideo. Cooking for the ‘Food Is GREAT’ event has been a brilliant challenge, and I’ve really enjoyed meeting so many chefs and food producers as part of the experience.”

Barry was interviewed about his experience working with the British Embassy in Montevideo on national TV and radio in Uruguay, including Tarde o Temprano and the El Degustador Itinerante show on Radiomundo 1170AM En Perspectiva.