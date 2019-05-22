Fife cinema in the running for hospitality award

The Kino Cinema in Glenrothes has been shortlisted in the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2019.

The awards aim to celebrate the dedication, skill and customer service of the professionals that work within establishments where excellence is standard.

The cinema has been shortlisted in the Best Cinema Experience category.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2019 said: “The awards will provide a platform to thank and honour those who have contributed to making Scotland a friendly and welcoming place, enhancing the country’s reputation nationally and internationally.

“We would like to congratulate all the finalists for their nomination and wish them the best of luck.”