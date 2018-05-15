Fife coastal village to feature in new BBC series

Newburgh is to feature on a new BBC show which explores Scotland’s cities, coast and countryside from the air.

Scotland from the Sky debuts on BBC One Scotland on Wednesday, beginning at 9pm.

In the first episode of the three-part series, presenter James Crawford discovers how the magical combination of powered flight and photography sparked a revolution that changed how we understood our world.

Part of the episode will look at how an ancient hill fort, near Newburgh, has been wiped out in the modern age to create a quarry.

The accompanying book to the series is published by Historic Environment Scotland, available at £25, and is available from all good booksellers.