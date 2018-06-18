Fife couple’s inspiring story of raising three boys with autism spectrum disorder

Steve and Julie Otto quickly discovered that their children were different from others, and not just because they were adopted.

Having adopted their children in three separate adoptions, Julie and Steve discovered that each of the boys has some form of disability including autism, ADHD, foetal alcohol syndrome and learning disabilites.

The right support is required for both autistic children and their parents.

Watching their young children develop, it was heartbreaking for them to see their eldest son digging in the dirt while all the other children were playing football, they had no idea at the time he was autistic and instead put this rather odd behaviour down to him being adopted and his start in life.

A professional golfer, Julie has represented her country in international events, and now runs Golf for Autism classes.

Julie, who is now a speaker and campaigner for greater awareness of adoption and parenting children with special educational needs and additional support needs, said: “At first, we put it down to the children being adopted, which can make it quite difficult for youngsters to adapt.

“However, we were soon given a diagnosis of autistic spectrum disorder for all three of my boys.

Julie’s forthcoming book ‘Instructions Not Supplied’, released later this month is the account of her family’s experience in adopting her three children, each of whom turned out to have special needs, and the challenges they have all faced as a family along the way.

“I decided to write down the experienes we all had about the adoption and then the diagnosis.

“I worked with publisher Alison Jones, and the finished product was ‘Instructions Not Supplied.

“It’s a fitting title I think because we were all learning as we went along.”

In the book, Julie describes a number of difficult situations in a school setting including a child barricading himself in a gym cupboard every afternoon just wanting to be alone, to their youngest son hitting his head on the school wall after school, the thought being that making his head hurt in this manner took the emotional pain away from a day at school.

Julie gives a frank and honest account of what it means to be the parent of adopted children and how she and Steve realised that their children were different.

Struggling to come to terms with a diagnosis of autistic spectrum disorder for all three boys, Julie developed her knowledge and understanding of this and other related conditions, learning what it means to parent three very different children, each with their unique needs, and building a family unlike any other.

“The book helped me in dealing with the diagnosis, and I hope that in turn, it can help other parents that find themselves in a similar situation,” Julie contioned.

A story of adoption, autism and coming together as a family, the book describes with honesty many situations where the behaviour of the children challenges the adults around them.

It explores the process of diagnosis and the difficulty of getting the right support both for the children and their parents.

This is the inspiring story of how they and their three sons rose to the challenges they faced and came together as a family.

Instructions Not Supplied – published on June 21 – is a unique insight into the twin challenges of adoption and disability.

It will be invaluable to prospective adopters, foster parents as well as natural parents of children with additional support needs.

For more information,and to order your copy, visit www.practicalinspiration.com

More than one in 100 affected

Autism is a lifelong, developmental disability that affects how a person communicates with and relates to other people, as well as how they experience the world around them.

Autistic people see, hear and feel the world differently to other people.

If you are autistic, you are autistic for life; autism is not an illness or disease and cannot be cured.

Autism is also much more common than most people think. There are around 700,000 autistic people in the UK – that’s more than one in 100.

However, it does appear to affect more men than women.

For more information, visit www.autism.org.uk