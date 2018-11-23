Fife crafters bring sparkle to Dysart festive fair

Traders, crafters and townsfolk are rallying round to bring a touch of festive magic to Dysart.

They are holding a Christmas craft fair at Dysart Cross on Saturday, December 8, which hopes to build upon the success of a similar event held back in July.

The event which will see events split between the Dysart Coffee Cabin and the local community centre on the opposite side of the cross, will feature a wide range of craft stalls and activities, including a stall for the Love Oliver children’s cancer charity. Some of the proceeds will also go to the Dysart Reborn charity which promotes the area and organises community events for youngsters and older people.

There will also be refreshments and a raffle for the chance to win some great prizes provided by local traders.

And it will coincide with a children’s Christmas party and the switching on of the Dysart Christmas tree lights.

Mike Dimond and Sarah Meikle, directors of the Coffee Cabin began organising the fairs as a way of bringing more people into Dysart.

“We are not right on the Coastal Path, so we have to give people more of a reason to come off the path and see what Dysart has to offer,” said Mike.

“Our crafters group, which we run here every Tuesday, attracts a good turnout of talented people from Dysart and Kirkcaldy, and as well as bringing the local community together, the fairs give them an outlet to showcase their talents and to sell their wares, which is great all round.”

The stalls will include Christmas cards and unusual gifts, with festive light bulbs, glass plaques and pictures, candles shaped like old whisky bottles, bath bombs and toiletries, hair accessories, jewellery and much more.

There will also be refreshments within the Coffee Cabin and at the community centre.

Sarah added: “We have a lot of very talented crafters coming along with some truly unique craftwork and we hope as many people as possible will come along to show their support for them and pick up some great gifts for their family and friends.”