Fife cyclist fundraising for three cancer charities

A Kincaple woman will be raising funds for three cancer charities next month when she takes part in a cycle from London to Paris.

Angela Bone (49) has so far raised £1600 for Breast Cancer Care, Ovarian CancerAction and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

And on September 20, she will be one of a number of people taking part in the Women V Cancer event, cycling 240 miles over three days.

Angela, a recovery nurse at Ninewells, said she is “excited but a wee bit scared” ahead of the challenge.

She told the Citizen: “But there are quite a lot of ladies doing it so I hope to make some friends out of it.

“I’m also go to be 50 this year so I wanted to do something a little bigger.

“It’s a cause close to my heart.

“We all know family and friends who have been affected by cancer.

“If I can raise funds and awareness it would all be for a good cause.”

Angela raised the funds by raffling off Christmas hampers that she had put together, organising a ‘guess the weight of the cake’ contest, and setting up a Just Giving page.

She has also been getting ready for the 240 mile cycle, training around four times per week.

While this will be the biggest challenge Angela has taken on yet, it’s not the first she has taken part in.

“I’ve done a few longer cycles,” she explained.

“I’ve done a few for Women V Cancer, including a cycle in London.

“I’m not going into this thinking that it will just be a cycle in the park.

“It will be quite a big challenge, but definitely worth it.”

Angela thanked her colleagues at Ninewells and her friends and family for being supportive.

She also wanted to thank husband James Bone, who she says “has had to put up with all my training and who has supported me every step of the way”.

If you would like to support Angela and make a donation to her fundraising page, you can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/angela-bone5.

If you would like to find more information about the Women V Cancer cause, visit http://www.actionforcharity.co.uk.