Fife distiller to sell gin products at UK airports

Fife gin and whisky distiller, Eden Mill, is to stock limited edition gin products in airports up and down the country.

They will be available in World Duty Free stores in airports including Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Heathrow and Gatwick.

Eden Mill’s duty-free offering will include limited-edition products such as the Golf Gin gift set, comprising of the 50cl Golf Gin, accompanied by two Eden Mill branded tulip glasses.

Instantly recognisable in the green bottle, Golf Gin is a true representative of local golf courses synonymous with St Andrews, with botanicals such as seaweed from St Andrews Link and Gorse Flower from Braids in Edinburgh.

The St Andrews based distiller’s Scottish Gin of the Year 2018 winner, Original Gin will be available in a duty-free exclusive limited-edition bottle, while the limited-edition Passionfruit & Coconut Gin will be exclusive to World Duty Free.

Paul Miller, Eden Mill co-founder, said: “We are excited to re-establish a presence in the travel retail market, in response to growing demand for Eden Mill on a global level.

“Eden Mill’s return to the duty-free market demonstrates that our range has the versatility to appeal to a broad range of gin purchasers, from traditional premier G and T drinkers, to novice gin consumers, to gift buyers.”