Fife dog walkers set for first ever Mutt Strut

Lochore Meadows is hosting the first ever 5k Mutt Strut for dog owners.

It takes place on Sunday, March 24, and is being organised by the Scottish SPCA.

It’s a first for the animal welfare charity and is aimed at dog owners as well as people who enjoy a walk with canine company.

Sharon Comrie, animal rescue and rehoming centre superintendent said, “We’re extremely excited to host our first ever 5k Mutt Strut, and the setting of Lochore Meadows is the perfect place for it.

“It’s open to those who have their own dogs or those who want to come along and enjoy the canine company!

“You can walk, jog, toddle or dance your way around the 5k route.

“It starts with a walk around Lochore Meadows and finishes at the beach, a favourite spot for many dogs, and there may be a few keen to take a dip in the loch.

“As it will be spring, it’s an exciting time for dogs as there’s lots of interesting smells around.”

Fife Coast and Countryside will be on hand to highlight the Scottish Outdoor Access Code to let dog owners know how they can be responsible countryside users by considering livestock, wild animals and the environment.

Fife Council Safer Communities will also offer free microchipping for dogs at the event, and there will be support from local businesses such as Potty Mouth Makes, Voda-Bone and PAWWS.

Added Sharon: “We hope that the 5k Mutt Strut will help us raise vital funds to help rehabilitate, rehome and release animals in Scotland.

“We receive no government funding so we rely entirely on the support of the public.”

Tickets for the Mutt Strut are £12.50 which includes a t-shirt – and children and dogs go free.

Tickets can be booked online at www.scottishspca.org/muttstrutfife

To to volunteer at the event, can contact fundraising@scottishspca.org or call 03000 999 999 (option 4).

The event starts at 2.00 pm.