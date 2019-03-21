Fife family torn over TV dance final success

A brother and sister from Glenrothes are proving they have all the right dance moves now that TV stardom and a place in the British Championship Finals are beckoning.

For Lennox Sutherland (7) is one of four dance fanatics from Fife that have made it to STV’s televised dance final to be broadcast in May, seeing off hundreds of other hopefuls from across Scotland,

Lennox (7) made it to the STV television final whileChloe ( 6) will be competing in the British Championships on th same day. (Pic George McLuskie).

And not to be outdone, his sister Chloe (6) has just qualified for the prestigious UK finals set to take place in England in two months time.

However, the family now have the problem needing to be in two places at once because the finals are scheduled for the SAME day, hundreds of miles apart.

“It’s fantastic that they are both reaching this level of success, but the clash of competitions has presented us with quite a challenge,” said mum, Lauren.

Both are keen members of the popular Kirkcaldy-based NRJ Dance Studio where the pair have been dancing and competing virtually non stop for the past two-and-a-half years.

“We only found out about the selection for the TV final a few weeks ago when we went over for what we thought was just another audition,” Lauren added.

“However, STV did a big reveal and hearing that Lennox was selected left us all stunned.

“Everyone is so proud of what the pair have achieved, they train almost every day and are never still.

“Despite not being there to cheer each other on they are determined to give it their best shot.”