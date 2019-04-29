Fife farm stocks supermarket with first strawberries of year– here’s where to get them

The first strawberries of the year have gone on sale at Aldi – and they come from Fife.

Aldi is set to be the first supermarket of 2019 to stock punnets of fresh, Scottish-grown strawberries in every store in Scotland, just in time for National Strawberry Month which starts in May.

Grown at Barnsmuir Farm on the outskirts of Crail, by Tim Stockwell, a member of soft fruit producer organisation, Angus Growers, which supplies berries to Aldi through fruit growing and breeding expert, Angus Soft Fruits, the first hand-picked punnets come even earlier than last year.

You may also be interested in:

Mossmorran flaring branded wholly unacceptable by SEPA boss

{https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/whats-on/cora-bissett-s-acclaimed-show-set-for-kirkcaldy-homecoming-1-4915091 |Cora Bissett’s acclaimed show comes home to Kirkcaldy|Click here}

£1m revamp complete at Fife hotel

Although the traditional Scottish strawberry season doesn’t typically start for another few weeks, Angus Soft Fruits has been able to deliver these homegrown strawberries thanks to advancements in polytunnel technology and their innovative Seaton System, which has helped growers like Tim increase the length of the season in Scotland from six weeks to almost nine months, meaning customers can enjoy the finest Scottish-grown strawberries earlier and for longer than ever before.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, Aldi Scotland said: “We know our customers look forward to the arrival of Scottish strawberries as it signals the start of summer.

“We are 100 per cent committed to supporting Scottish suppliers and it’s great to be the first grocer to stock hand-picked, Scottish-grown strawberries in all our stores.”