Fife fashion show raises cash for Cancer Research

A fashion show organised by Scotts of Cupar and Ladybank Cancer Research Fundraising Committee raised £1218.60 for Cancer Research.

The sell-out event, held in the Masonic Lodge, Cupar, was attended by over 85 guests who enjoyed an evening viewing the best of this season’s collections from Scotts.

Ladybank committee members Anne Lunan, Jaci Connolly, Aileen Smith and Liz Stark all modelled for the show alongside Hilda Scott, Caroline Green, Christine Farmer and Margo Nicoll.

Scott’s owner Claudine Scott (second right) is pictured with the models and compere, Charlotte Scott (right).