Fife film maker set for ‘Waterproof’ debut

A Ladybank cinematographer is preparing to see his first film being shown on the big screen.

‘Waterproof’ – the first large-scale project Glen Thomson has worked on – will be shown at Dundee Contemporary Arts on March 23, as part of a double-bill.

The film, based in Dundee, tells the story of four friends who struggle to overcome their social anxieties and stumble through their mid-20s, capturing the humour of everyday life.

Glen (23) described working on the project as “fun and creative”.

“I came onboard after the script was completed and worked closely with Joel, the director, to give the film a unique visual identity,” he explained.

“We worked on the composition of the shots and the lighting set-ups used in the film.

“The film uses a lot of long takes, and as such, I acted as Steadicam operator during the challenging walk and talk scenes. Personally, I think this helps to make the film seem more real, and we definitely aimed to create characters that felt real and to tell a story through the direction, cinematography and performances.

“I’m really happy to see my work screened at the DCA. Everyone involved put in a lot of hard work to get us to this point, and it’s great to see that paying off. Waterproof is an important part of Dundee’s film scene and millennial culture.

“We shot in and around a lot of the famous Dundee locations and used local crew to make it happen so it’s a film that’s definitely worth checking out and giving your support.”

Glen previously studied and made films while at the University of Dundee.

Since graduating, Glen is now working as a freelance film maker in Glasgow, which he says “gives me the opportunity to test myself, learn new skills and work on projects that I am passionate about everyday”.

Waterproof can be seen on March 23 at 1pm. Tickets cost £7. For more details visit www.dca.org.uk.