Fife film-maker thrilled at worldwide support for online fundraiser

A Kirkcaldy filmmaker has raised over £1000 for a local film project which puts the spotlight on coping with depression at Christmas.

Gavin Hugh, the writer and director of Cold, raised the money on crowdfunding site, Indiegogo.

The cast and crew of the film Cold on location in Boat of Garten. From left to right: Nicola Patrick, Gavin Hugh, Joshua Gajree, Rowan Birkett, Craig J Seath and Steven J Quinn.

He netted a total of £1135 with donations coming from far and wide.

Gavin said: “This is a fantastic sum of money that will allow us to finish the film. We’re genuinely delighted to have had so much support from across Fife and beyond.

“We’ve even had support coming from the United States, Greece and Norway!

“We’re hugely grateful to everyone who supported the campaign - it means the world to us that so many people believe in this project”

Cold stars Rowan Birkett as Niamh, a young woman experiencing depression in the weeks running up to Christmas.

The cast is made up of mostly Fife talent, including Andrew Gourlay, Hana Mackenzie, Craig J Seath, and Iain M Leslie.

They are supported by Dundonian Grant R Keelan and Glaswegian Nicolette McKeown.

Added Gavin: “Our focus now is on finishing the film, and making the best version of it that we can.”

Filming is taking place throughout Scotland, including locations in Kirkcaldy, Stirling, Edinburgh and the Cairngorms.

It is being Gavin who runs the Kirkcaldy-based video production business MidgieBite Media.

It is set to be released in November, with a premiere event to be held in Kirkcaldy.