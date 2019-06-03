Fife firm’s unique gin marks Celtic’s treble treble

A Fife company has created a special gin to celebrate Celtic’s unique ‘treble treble.’

Eden Mill has made just 5000 bottles of a Trinity Collaboration Gin to mark the club’s three back-to-back trebles in Scottish football – seasons 16/17, 17/18, and 18/19.

The gift sets cost £45, and a set was given to every member of the playing staff, management and directors after the recent |Scottish Cup victory over Hearts completed the silverware.

The St Andrews based Eden Mill team worked closely with Celtic to craft a special gin, made from nine botanicals, each one representing the trophies won in the past three seasons.

You may also be interested in:

Video: Fife fitness class has goats jump on you during pilates

Major investment into Fife marine terminal underway

Harsh reality of a foodbank parcel

The botanicals include, Pink Peppercorn, Scots Pine Resin, Angelica Root and Orange Peel; which delivers a crisp, clean peppery spice, fading to lingering floral meadowsweet.

Previously, Eden Mill featured the Invincibles Gin and the Double Treble Gin in its classic white ceramic bottles.]

For this limited release the brand new signature glass bottle was used, which features embossing, is tinted green and is branded with the Celtic FC crest on the bottle cap.

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, said, “Our distillers, sponsorship, marketing, suppliers and production teams really excelled to get this great product out to customers within a couple of hours of a truly astonishing sporting achievement.”

The gift pack comes with the limited-edition Trinity Collaboration Gin and two bespoke Eden Mill glasses.

More details HERE www.edenmill.com