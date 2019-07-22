Fife fish and chip shop shortlisted for takeaway award

A Fife fish and chip shop has been shortlisted for an award at the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2019.

Anstruther Fish Bar is one of the finalists in the Fish and Chips Takeaway of the Year category.

Owners Alison and Robert Smith said: “We are delighted to be through to the finals of the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2019. Our amazing team are dedicated to maintaining our award-winning standards at Anstruther Fish Bar and this recognition definitely makes all the long hours and hard work worthwhile.

“We never forget how fortunate we are at Anstruther Fish Bar to have such a strong and loyal team. Over the past 16 years, we have presented 15 members of staff with their 10 year loyal service awards. In addition to the six who have been with us since the very start, many of them are now almost at the 15 year mark.

“We can’t thank our team enough for continuing to keep Anstruther Fish Bar on the map, as one of Scotland’s award-winning food destinations.

“We’d like to say congratulations and wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”

Alison and Robert will find out if they will be crowned winner at a ceremony on July 30.