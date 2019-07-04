Fife Flyers’ 1987 fashon shoot

Ice hockey fans will recall this great photo from the past.

Fife Flyers Supporters Club held a fashion show at Kirkcaldy’s Ollerton Hotel back in 1987, and who better than the players to rope in as catwalk models?

Hiding behind cool shades in our picture are a few very well known skaters includeing Dean Edmiston, Dave Stoyanovich and Gordon Latto, along with the shade-less Neil Abel.

If you have old pictures you would to share with our readers, send them along with some details to ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk