Fife golf club to host fundraiser for local family

A Leven golf club is to host a fundraising event to help support one of its member’s family.

Local couple Linsay and Graham Gartshore welcomed baby Frankie on December 4, 2018.

However, shortly after his birth, Frankie became unwell and he was diagnosed with a rare immune deficiency condition called ADA SCID.

ADA damages the immune system and causes SCID. People with SCID lack virtually all immune protection from bacteria, viruses and fungi, and are prone to repeated and persistent infections that can be life-threatening.

Frankie is currently in Edinburgh Sick Kids in a sterile unit as he battles the condition.

It can be treated but it requires stem cell treatment and lengthy specialist care if a matching donor can be found.

This treatment can only be carried out at hospitals in London and Newcastle.

To help support the family over the next few months, Leven Thistle Golf Club is to host a special fundraising event.

The event has been organised by Graham’s friends at the club, where he is a member.

The fundraiser will take place on February 23, beginning at 6.30pm.

Raffle tickets cost £5 per strip and there are several big prizes to be won.

Raffle and auction prizes include an overnight stay at the Hilton in Glasgow, a signed Celtic top, a £250 luxury hamper, a meal at the Bonnybank Inn, and rounds of golf.

Tickets for the event have already sold out, but raffle tickets can be bought at the golf club.