Fife gym closes for major refurbishment

Michael Woods Leisure Centre in Glenrothes is set for for refurbishment

The area’s leading sports and leisure service provider is overhauling its gym. Work starts on Monday, December 2, and will take around two weeks to complete.

The equipment will be upgraded, there will be a better layout, interior decoration and signage.

The work is being done by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust.

Staff are providing customers with details of alternative workout space in the centre as well as other venues while the gym is closed.

Stuart Bizzarri, gym manager, said: “The gym is hugely popular, and we are delighted to be investing in works to upgrade and improve it further for the benefit of our customers.

“The gym will see new equipment from both Technogym and Origin fitness offering more variety and options for ustomers, and, there will be improved free weights layout and equipment with upgraded racks and platforms.

“As a charitable trust, we are dedicated to getting more people more active more of the time, and, we are hugely grateful to our customers who choose to use our facilities over those of a private provider as this allows us to reinvest back into the health and wellbeing of the local community.”