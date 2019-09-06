Fife holistic magazine launches organic skincare products

Holistic Scotland Magazine, which is produced in Kirkcaldy, has become the first publication to launch its own range of organic, vegan skincare and natural remedies.

The title, which is the only health and wellbeing magazine of its kind in Scotland, has introduced a new Naturals collection, comprising free-from products which are handmade without any nasties such as parabens, sulphates or artificial fragrance.

Its new range includes the likes of Himalayan and epsom bath salts; lavender and hemp seed soap bars; massage oils; dry body oils; body scrubs, and foot creams, as well as a series of aromatherapy pulse point rollers.

Publisher Lynda Hamilton Parker, a PR consultant, journalist and editor based in Kirkcaldy, said: “Our new products are a natural progression for Holistic Scotland Magazine, in-keeping with our focus on holistic health and all things natural.

“We are always looking for new ways to diversify to help fund the magazine so that we can grow further, increase our circulation and distribute even more free copies.

“We also want our readers to be able to confidently buy products which they know have been previously vetted as being safe, effective and as natural as possible by a name they can trust.”

The product packaging is refillable and completely recyclable, in line with Holistic Scotland Magazine’s commitment to being an eco-glossy.

The launch coincides with the release of the magazine’s new Autumn issue, which is set to hit the shelves Scotland-wide this week.

The products are available to buy from the Holistic Scotland Magazine website HERE https://holisticscotland.com/