Fife hospice garden gets new look

A project to transform the garden within Victoria Hospice in Kirkcaldy, significantly improving its accessibility, has been officially opened.

Patients, carers and staff have been heavily involved in the design of the new garden, which has been guided by the needs of patients.

New garden at Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy

Although well maintained, a significant section of the garden had previously been inaccessible for wheelchair users.

You may also be interested in:

Two named after double death in Elie

Hope for BiFab after EDF meeting announced

Health bosses axe out of hours serce in Glenrothes

Landscaping work started earlier in the year, with accessibility improved across the garden, new seating allowing family and friends to sit alongside wheelchair users, and a new summerhouse installed.

Opening the garden were Fiona Mackenzie, clinical services manager for the Hospice, and Darrian Wilson, whose partner Helen, a former patient, played an influential role in the design of the garden.

Patients, staff and carers celebrated with tea, coffee and cupcakes, and were treated to a performance by Burntisland Community choir.

The £40,000 refurbishment of the garden was funded using NHS Fife’s Endowment Fund.

Scott Sweaton, senior charge nurse at the hospice, said: “The refurbishment has opened up the whole garden to patients and their loved ones, making it a relaxing and therapeutic area for all, regardless of their mobility.

“We are also now using the garden for a range of patient activities including relaxation and mindfulness sessions in the new summerhouse.

“We are grateful to patients, families and friends who have made additional contributions to make the garden extra special, including the furnishing of the summerhouse.”