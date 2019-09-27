Fife hotels shortlisted in new awards

Three Fife hotels are shortlisted in the finals of a new competition.

The inaugural Hotel Awards Scotland take place on Tuesday at Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel.

They were created by Creative Oceanic, and voted for by travellers and resident.

The competition aims to shine a spotlight on the best hotels that offer excellent services to their guests.

Bidding to win in the Central region category are Balbirnie House Hotel, Markinch; Cambo Estate, Kingsbarns), and the Old Manor Hotel, Leven.

They are joined by the Green Hotel, Kinross.