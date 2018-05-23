Fife Ladies’ lunch cooks up £30,000

A ‘Simply Vintage’ themed ladies’ lunch at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews broke all previous fundraising records for our Maggie’s Centre in Kirkcaldy when it raised a whopping £30,000.

The lavish event, compered by Scottish comedian Fred MacAulay, attracted 277 ladies from across Fife for a lavish afternoon of food, fundraising and frivolity, with the serious aim of raising cash for the cancer caring centre in the grounds of Victoria Hospital.

Once again the fundraiser, organised by Maggie’s and Pamela Stevenson, co-chairman of the fundraising board, Gillian Gibbons, board member and supporter Mairead Stewart was a sell out, with a waiting list of ladies eager to get a ticket.

In keeping with the vintage theme, ladies were asked to wear a timeless favourite and bring along a vintage accessory for sale.

The event was supported by local companies including K2 Marketing which provided the publicity The Pretty Amazing Company and Enchanted Events which decorated the room; Smith Anderson which sponsored the drinks and Blackadders which sponsored the entertainment provided by host Fred MacAulay and The Soul Queens. Others offered support by taking adverts in the programme.

A popular vintage photo booth was also provided by Stewart Christie & Co, Scotland’s oldest tailors.

The lunch kicked off with a heads and tails game, then Alison Allan, Maggie’s Fife centre head spoke to the guests.

She told them that the centre had opened its doors over 7000 times last year to support people affected by cancer and their families and friends.

“In 2018 we have the potential to support over 900 newly diagnosed people with cancer in Fife, when they need support and for as long they need it,” she added.

After a sumptuous three course lunch, centre user Laura Rae gave an emotional speech, telling how her family used Maggie’s after her father, Les, was diagnosed with throat cancer which returned three times. He passed away last year.

Laura ended her speech with a toast to her dad and Maggie’s and received a standing ovation.

The event concluded with a fast-paced auction and everyone then danced the afternoon away to Motown classics from The Soul Queens.

Thanking everyone, Tu Edwards, centre fundraising manager, said: “We are all overwhelmed by the generosity from all our supporters. Time and time again they open their hearts and minds to us and no matter what we ask we are greeted with warmth and kindness.

“This event has shown once again that people genuinely really want to help and understand that there is a real need for the support that Maggie’s provides.”