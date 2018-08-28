Fife man in the frame for spectacle accolade

A St Andrews local has been chosen from thousands of proud glasses wearers as a finalist for Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year.

Scott Orr (48), could follow in the footsteps of last year’s award winner, Love Island’s Alex Miller, winning £10,000 and the chance to mingle with the stars at the annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards.

Specsavers St Andrews store director Julia Campbell, finalist Scott Orr and store manager Phil Shelton.

Glasses wearers across the UK and Republic of Ireland have been showing off their specs style by sharing their selfies online throughout the spring and summer.

Scott was invited to visit his local Specsavers store on South Street to receive a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a £125 glasses voucher.

He took the opportunity to try Specsavers’ innovative Framestyler technology to help choose a new pair of specs, ahead of the next round of judging.

Scott said: “It’s an honour to be representing my home town and I’m over-the-moon to have reached this stage of the competition – I still can’t really believe it.”

Julia Campbell, store director at Specsavers St Andrews, said: “We encouraged all of our customers to enter this year and we’re delighted that a St Andrews local has been selected as a finalist.

“We’re very proud to be supporting Scott in the competition, we wish him all the best and fingers crossed he makes it to the final.”

The awards were launched by Steps star Claire Richards earlier this year and if he triumphs in his age category, Scott will meet Claire and rub shoulders with many other celebs at the glitzy awards ceremony at London’s 8 Northumberland Avenue in October.

There are five age categories – 16-24; 25-34; 35-44; 45-59 and over 60, plus a Facebook favourite voted for by the public.

All age category winners will win a VIP makeover, with one overall winner taking home the ultimate accolade in specs wearing.