Fife man’s generous donation to Guide Dogs charity

A Leven man has made an £800 donation to the charity Guide Dogs after completing the Stirling Marathon.

Fabricator Kenny Hughes said: “This was only my second marathon and I really enjoyed the challenge.

“Through the generosity of family, friends and work colleagues, I managed to raise £800.

“My training didn’t go to plan as I got injured two weeks before the race.

“I was unsure if I’d be able to make it to the start line, but I had already raised a lot of sponsorship money so that helped push me. I think Guide Dogs is a great charity which helps so many people.”

Local volunteers for Guide Dogs, Danny Rooney and Henry Paul, accepted the cheque on behalf of the charity.

Danny said: “We are very grateful to Kenny for all his efforts. The marathon is the ultimate challenge which takes a lot of time to train for, especially during the long winter we had this year.

“For Kenny to raise such a fantastic amount is very much appreciated by everyone at Guide Dogs.”