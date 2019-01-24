Fife man wins £105,000 star prize in dream car competition

It has certainly been a week to remember for Glenrothes man Derek Hastie.

Not only did he celebrate his son’s sixth birthday and welcome a new puppy into the family, he then scooped an amazing Nissan GT-R Recaro worth £85,000 along with £20,000 cash thanks to dream car competition BOTB.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams hands over the amazing prize to Derek and Louise Hastie. Pic: BOTB

Derek received the surprise of a lifetime when BOTB’s Christian Williams delivered his trademark knock on the door on Tuesday, while Derek was home looking after the new dog.

“I’m still in shock, I just can’t believe I’ve won, especially on the same day as my son’s birthday,” said Derek, whose little Bullmastiff puppy Rocco could eventually grow up to 9st - maybe not ideal as a supercar sidekick!

“I’m not sure that I’m going to let the dog in the car though!”

Derek’s wife Louise had a shock of her own when she was called by Christian on Monday to arrange the surprise for her husband.

“She was so shocked - you just don’t expect these things - and it turns out that her office even knew before me!” Derek said.

“She’s great at keeping secrets – but I bet she didn’t sleep much the night before!”

Derek said the £20K prize money will also go towards some home renovations and potentially a static caravan in Pitlochry where Derek, wife Louise, his son and Rocco could visit.

“Not a penny will go to waste I promise you!” laughed Derek.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams said Derek was a worthy winner: “What a week for the family – a birthday, a new puppy and now an amazing car and £20,000 in prize-money.

“Derek is a great guy and I bet he can’t wait to take the Nissan for a spin. I’m really glad that the money will be going towards some great family memories!”

Since being founded in 1999 by William Hindmarch, BOTB has given away over £25m worth of prizes.

Listed on the stock market, BOTB has high-profile stands at airports and in Britain’s biggest shopping centres, with 75% of all people playing online at BOTB.com.

Video courtesy of BOTB.